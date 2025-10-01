Inside the Jets Drama: Woody Johnson’s Harsh Words for Justin Fields Spark Backlash

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson sparked controversy after publicly criticizing quarterback Justin Fields following the team’s early season struggles. Johnson’s comments put added pressure on a young quarterback still trying to find his footing, leading Fields to later reveal he broke down in tears over the remarks. Despite the turmoil, the Jets pulled off a win against the Cincinnati Bengals, with coach Aaron Glenn standing firmly behind Fields. The episode raised questions about leadership, locker room morale, and the toll of public scrutiny. Fans also reacted strongly to a tone-deaf Jets social media post and mourned the passing of franchise legend Nick Mangold.