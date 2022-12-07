Off-White Drops Luxe Home Goods Just In Time For The Holidays

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

If you’ve been wondering what to get the hypebeast in your life for Christmas, look no further.

Just in time for the holidays, Off-White has a series of home goods to add lux vibes to their crib. The new collection of home goods consists of a chess set, flip clock, dice set, playing cards, candle holder, carafe and a set of two glasses.

But as typical with Off-White, the goods are elevated and use different types of wood for the chess and dice set, with the former using a durmast oak and mahogany while the former is made from Canaletto walnut and hornbeam wood.

The dice set takes a different approach by removing the typical dots on each side and replacing them with Off-White’s typical equation marks and capitalized words to be thought-provoking.

“Quotation marks are one of the many tools that Abloh uses to operate in a mode of ironic detachment…Abloh rejects the who-did-it-first mentality of previous generations in favor of the copy-paste logic of the Internet and its inhabitants. His new order is protected by a fortress of irony,” wrote 032c’s Thom Bettridge in an interview with Virgil Abloh five years ago.

“You can use typography and wording to completely change the perception of a thing without changing anything about it,” Abloh explained to 032c at the time. “If I take a men’s sweatshirt and write “woman” on its back, that’s art.”

All of the offerings have a blue theme which sets off nicely against the different wood grains and provides a unique-looking gradient for the kitchen goods by way of the pyrex, carafe and drinking glasses.

As with anything bearing the Off-White name, you’re going to cough up a significant amount of cash, so the collection’s pieces range from $200 to $1,325 and are currently available at Off-White’s web store right now.

Get a better look at the offering below and decide which pieces you’ll cop.