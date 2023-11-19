OKC Thunder’s Chet Holmgran Hits Unbelievable Buzzer Beater To Force OT Against Warriors, X Users React

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Since the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, the conversation has been about San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Webanyama. Still, Oklahoma City Thunder’s rookie Chet Holmgren made a strong case that eyes should also be on him.

Saturday night, Chet Holmgren had himself a game, reminding us that, at one point, he was the talk of the NBA. Unfortunately, we didn’t see the 7-1 potentially dominate in what should have been his rookie season after he was drafted in the 2022-23 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his right foot during a Pro-Am game in Seattle at The CrawsOver.

The freak injury also seemed to happen while he was guarding LeBron James.

Finally, Holmgren is healthy and embarking on his rookie season at a time when 7-4 Webanyama’s every move is being watched, and many already have crowned him the Rookie of the Year.

During last night’s performance, Holmgren said aht. aht, aht to those thinking that Wembanyama is running away with the ROTY title, finishing the night with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game that went to overtime thanks to an incredible buzzer-beater three-pointer that only a player like him with a 7-foot-6 wingspan would make.

With his performance, Chet Holmgren became the first rookie since Luka Dončić to score to put up at least 35 points,10 rebounds, and five assists in a game.

Following the game, “Disbelief,” Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said of Holmgren’s shot. “It just seemed crazy. It felt like a movie in the moment. Hats off to Chet. Hell of a shot.”



Photo: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty