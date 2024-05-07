White Ole Miss Student Who Made Monkey Noises At Black Protester Gets Kicked Out Frat

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s episode of When KKKeeping it Real Goes Wrong, a racist frat bro has found himself without a frat after a viral video captured him making monkey noises at a Black woman who was participating in a pro-Palestine protest at the University of Mississippi aka Ole Miss.

From Newsweek:

Last week, pro-Palestinian protests at Ole Miss were met with several counterprotests, who were reportedly fraternity members. The counterprotesters were carrying flags supporting former President Donald Trump and shouted slogans that included “f*** Joe Biden” and “who’s your daddy.” In the viral video, the Black female student can be seen walking toward a group of white students as they appear to mock and film her. While the counterprotester who was accused of making racist gestures has not been identified, the student’s fraternity confirmed in a statement on Sunday that he was removed from the organization. “Phi Delta Theta General Headquarters is aware of the video regarding the student protest at the University of Mississippi,” the statement reads. “The racist actions in the video were those of an individual and are antithetical to the values of Phi Delta Theta and the Mississippi Alpha chapter. The responsible individual was removed from membership on Friday, May 3.”

So, a bunch of Trump supporters who have bought into the right-wing propaganda that insists anti-genocide students engaging in pro-Gaza protests across the country are actually pro-Hamas supporters who hate Jewish people and love terrorism, and one of those counter-protesters thought he was in a safe space to put his anti-Black bigotry on full display, but his Caucasian frat brothers at Phi Delta Theta were like: “Bro, not in front of the cameras. See, now you gotta go!”

Not only has the ape-imitating heckler, identified as James ‘JP’ Staples, been kicked out of his frat, but he’s being kicked around all over social media as internet sleuths mock him and uncover old antisemitic tweets (which is wild for someone purporting to be pro-Israel), likely making the racist wish he just stayed home and ate his food.

Let’s take a look at some of the replies, shall we?