Subscribe
News

Rampage Jackson’s Son Arrested For Brutally Attacking Pro Wrestler, X Wonders What Took So Long

Published on September 19, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bellator Japan Weigh-In

Source: Jun Sato / Getty

Legal repercussions have finally found Raja Jackson.

According to TMZ, Jackson was arrested Sept. 18 on a felony charge of battery with serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $50,000 and he was released sometime overnight.

The booking comes after Jackson followed in his father, UFC legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson‘s footsteps by hopping into the ring. Only, while at an Aug. 23 Knokx Pro Wrestling event in LA, he got into an argument with Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith prior to the fight.

Related Stories

So once the two were in the ring, Jackson proceeded to slam Stu to the mat, straddle him, and punch him more than 20 times in the span of about 10 seconds. Stu appears unconscious before a referee and another wrestler finally intervene and rip Jackson off him.

After the incident, Stu was rushed to the hospital, and though the original prognosis wasn’t good, he eventually regained consciousness. After spending a few days in the hospital, he was allowed to return home, but according to a Facebook post made by Stewart and his wife, he’s got a long road to recovery.

Aside from a serious head injury, he’s also dealing with “trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone” and missing several teeth.

Even Rampage said that the fight was more heated than expected because Stu hit his son in the side of the head before the bout, thinking he was hyping up the rivalry. The NY Post reports that he was, in fact, hit in the head with a beer bottle.

Rampage adds that his son had suffered a concussion days before, and being that he’s an MMA fighter and not a wrestler, he never should have participated in the event in the first place.

Still, he acknowledges that his son went too far and should pay for his actions, with a stint in jail as just the beginning of his rehabilitation.

“If the judge thinks he should go to jail, yeah, I think Raja should go to jail, so he’ll learn not to do this shit no more,” he said earlier this month. “Like, you gotta control your emotions. People are saying he should go to jail for 10 years, no, he should go to jail, not prison. He should go to jail. Do a little time, and then get some therapy, and learn from this.”

See social media’s reaction to the arrest below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Related Tags

mma rampage jackson UFC
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2025

Black Don’t Crack: These Photos Of Sanaa Lathan Prove That She’s Aging Like Fine Wine On Her 54th Birthday

Global Grind
Jay Electronica In Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Human UAP Jay Electronica Drops 'A Written Testimony: Leaflets' On His Bornday

Hip-Hop Wired
Meta Connect 2025

Mark Zuckerberg Unveils New Meta Ray-Ban Display AR Smartglasses During Connect 2025 Kickoff Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Drugstore June"

Too Toxic Together: The Timeline Of Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn's Relationship

Global Grind
Trending
Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
13 Items
News

DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”

NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs
20 Items
Sports

President Trump Calls NFL’s New Kickoff Rule “Sissy” So X Roasts Him For Avoiding Vietnam War Draft

US President Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at the Pentagon
20 Items
Pop Culture

Trump’s Droopy Face At 9/11 Memorial Sparks Scary Health Concerns, X Diagnoses Him

20 Items
News

Trump Misses Charlie Kirk’s Vigil To Spend Weekend At Bedminster Golf Club Instead, X Reacts Accordingly

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
19 Items
Sports

Green Bay Packers, NY Yankees Hold Moment Of Silence For Charlie Kirk, X Remembers His Hateful Views

Leanna Lenee x Travis Hunter Photos
Entertainment

Behind Every Great Man: Meet Leanna Lenee, Everything We Know About Travis Hunter’s Wife

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

US-POLITICS-HARRIS
13 Items
Politics

Hampton University & Other HBCUs Under Lockdown Due To “Potential Threat”

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close