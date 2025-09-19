Rampage Jackson’s Son Arrested For Brutally Attacking Pro Wrestler, X Wonders What Took So Long

Legal repercussions have finally found Raja Jackson.

According to TMZ, Jackson was arrested Sept. 18 on a felony charge of battery with serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $50,000 and he was released sometime overnight.

The booking comes after Jackson followed in his father, UFC legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson‘s footsteps by hopping into the ring. Only, while at an Aug. 23 Knokx Pro Wrestling event in LA, he got into an argument with Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith prior to the fight.

So once the two were in the ring, Jackson proceeded to slam Stu to the mat, straddle him, and punch him more than 20 times in the span of about 10 seconds. Stu appears unconscious before a referee and another wrestler finally intervene and rip Jackson off him.

Love News? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After the incident, Stu was rushed to the hospital, and though the original prognosis wasn’t good, he eventually regained consciousness. After spending a few days in the hospital, he was allowed to return home, but according to a Facebook post made by Stewart and his wife, he’s got a long road to recovery.

Aside from a serious head injury, he’s also dealing with “trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone” and missing several teeth.

Even Rampage said that the fight was more heated than expected because Stu hit his son in the side of the head before the bout, thinking he was hyping up the rivalry. The NY Post reports that he was, in fact, hit in the head with a beer bottle.

Rampage adds that his son had suffered a concussion days before, and being that he’s an MMA fighter and not a wrestler, he never should have participated in the event in the first place.

Still, he acknowledges that his son went too far and should pay for his actions, with a stint in jail as just the beginning of his rehabilitation.

“If the judge thinks he should go to jail, yeah, I think Raja should go to jail, so he’ll learn not to do this shit no more,” he said earlier this month. “Like, you gotta control your emotions. People are saying he should go to jail for 10 years, no, he should go to jail, not prison. He should go to jail. Do a little time, and then get some therapy, and learn from this.”

See social media’s reaction to the arrest below.

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13.