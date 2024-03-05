Russell Wilson Cut From Denver Broncos & Automatically Pockets $39M, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

After just two seasons, Russell Wilson‘s time as a Denver Bronco has come to an end.

The decision was purely that of the franchise, as they formally let him know that as of March 13, he’s free to shop the market for a new team.

In a statement, the team thanked Wilson for his talents but is dead set on building an even better team as the 2024-25 season approaches.

“On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career,” general manager George Paton and coach Sean Payton said in a statement. “As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency.”

In typical Wilson fashion, he kept things classy when he addressed the breakup on social media, and instead focused on the many teammates he’ll be leaving behind and shouting out some of their most memorable plays.

“Broncos Country, thank you!” Wilson wrote on Instagram. “Over these last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community. This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.”

His message was pretty lengthy, but he did neglect to mention the GM and the head coach, which could point to the source of the issue.

Despite having to find a new team, the day is also proving to be a major payday for the quarterback because his 2024 salary of $39 million is already guaranteed. So he could potentially sign anywhere for a veteran minimum and allow his new team to build a solid squad around him. The Broncos do, however, dodge his $35 million 2025 salary, which would have become guaranteed on March 17, despite taking on a record-setting dead cap hit of $85 million.

