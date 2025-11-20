Subscribe
Salehe Bembury Delivers Mitchell & Ness Capsule Collection For NY Knicks Fans

Published on November 20, 2025

New York Knicks fans have been living large lately.

Fresh off a lengthy Kith collection, an injured Jalen Brunson is returning and sitting squarely in third place of the Eastern Conference with a 9-5 record to start the season.

And if they needed another reason to have some Big Apple pride, Salehe Bembury has come through just in time.

The designer has connected with legendary sports outfitters Mitchell & Ness and the Knicks for a capsule collection dedicated to the squad. Clocking in at just a couple of offerings, there’s a mesh jersey and a varsity bomber jacket.

Both tops scrap the typical royal blue base for a cactus-heavy, real-life camo. The bright orange detailing is still there, covering the jacket’s cuffs and waistband, and the jersey’s armholes.

Orange appears again on the jerseys’ No. 33 decals, paying homage to New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing, who played for the team from 1985 to 2000 and was also a member of the star-studded 1992 USA Olympic basketball Dream Team.

The two-piece should look pretty familiar, since it first debuted at Fanatics Fest NYC in late June.

Leading up to the event, Bembury added more hype to the release by having New York-raised Knicks fan and actor Luis Guzmán front the campaign.

Now you’ll finally be able to add them to your collection, on Friday, November 21, with the jersey costing $150 and the jacket priced at $200.

Knicks merch aside, Bembury has been pretty busy since launching his own brand SPUNGE, which he realized was necessary after years of working with more established companies.

“I’ve been working as a footwear designer for 15-plus years,” he said in a press release. “My collective experiences as both designer and collaborator allowed me to realize I need to have full agency over my vision to achieve the ambitious goals that I’ve set for myself.”

But for now, get a better look at the MSG-ready collection below. 

