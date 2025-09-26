Subscribe
Pop Culture

Serena Williams Triggered By Hotel’s Cotton Display: “It Doesn’t Feel Great”

Published on September 26, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gucci - Front Row - Spring/Summer 2026 Milan Fashion Week

Source: WWD / Getty

Serena Williams was recently in New York to help Kim Kardashian launch her new venture, NikeSKIMS, and while the star-studded event went off without a hitch, she did have a problem at her hotel.

The retired tennis star took to her Instagram to call out her hotel’s interior design, which she wasn’t feeling because it could be seen as racially insensitive.

Related Stories

“Alright, everyone, how do we feel about cotton as decoration?” Williams says in the video, which shows cotton in a vase with dimly lit accent lighting above it. “Personally, for me, it doesn’t feel great.”

In the follow-up video, she hands the phone off to someone else to record her ripping off a piece of the display and reviewing it.

“So actually it feels like nail polish remover cotton… natural,” she says before shuddering and walking away.

The video also shows off Williams’ new slimmer physique, which she told The Today Show in August was aided by using GLP-1 drugs because working out —and walking as many as 20,000 steps a day— wasn’t enough.

“I was on and off (the medication) and now completely on,” she says. “It was a really good decision I had to make for my life, you know, I tried everything.”

She says the decision came after she had kids, which made it harder for her to see results in the gym.

“Then, after my second kid, it just even got harder. So then I was like, OK, I have to try something different,” she added.“That’s kind of what led to this whole journey. … Do I want to choose health? What do I want to do?”

Williams didn’t name the hotel she was staying at, so no establishments have been “canceled” by social media users as of yet.

Instead, social media largely brushed off her complaints. See the reactions below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Related Tags

Serena Williams
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3

The Evolution of Jay Ellis: From ‘Insecure’ To Action Star & Family Man

Global Grind
Jury Finds Sean Combs Guilty On Lesser Charges In Sex Trafficking And Racketeering Trial

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy's Mother Janice Combs

Hip-Hop Wired
Play Dirty World Premiere

The Score’s In Danger: Mark Wahlberg, Lakeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar & Many More Attend The “Play Dirty” World Premiere In New York City

Global Grind
Deal Between The U.S. And China Will See TikTok "majority-owned By Americans In The United States," Says White House.

Social Media Sounds The Alarm As Donald Trump Is Expected To Sign Excutive Order For New TikTok Deal

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Vice President Kamala Harris Houston rally 2024
23 Items
Politics

Kamala Harris’ Response To Hecklers Goes Viral: “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

New Orleans Pelicans Media Day
Sports

Zion Williamson Weight Loss: How He Transformed His Body & Game

20 Items
News

Trump Misses Charlie Kirk’s Vigil To Spend Weekend At Bedminster Golf Club Instead, X Reacts Accordingly

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
13 Items
News

DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”

17 Items
Pop Culture

Steph Curry Tells Killer Mike To “Stay In Your Lane” Over Ayesha Curry Jokes

Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
22 Items
Pop Culture

Dame Dash Calls Charlamagne Tha God “A Little Gay,” X Reacts To His Legendary ‘The Breakfast Club’ Crash Out

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-KIMMEL
11 Items
Politics

Obama Calls Out Trump’s “Cancel Culture” Hypocrisy Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close