Cassius Gems: Meet Juliana Nalu, The Brazilian Model Rumored To Be Kanye’s Latest Fling

Kanye West’s been living his best life since getting divorced from Kim Kardashian.

But aside from spewing his idiotic rants, he’s also been linked to several new women, the latest being Juliana Nalú.

Nalu is a 24-year-old Brazilian model born in Rio De Janeiro that’s signed with several agencies, including Mix Models, MGM Models, and Elite Model Management.

The beauty has over 500,000 followers on Instagram and recently celebrated walking in her first fashion for 6PM in Milan. However, that could have been where she met Ye as things reportedly continued to heat up between the two.

On Sunday, Ye took the model out to a Hollywood movie theater to see Triangle of Sadness. Just a day earlier, they were both spotted hopping out of an SUV to head into a warehouse right after dining at Giorgio Baldi, where they wore matching 2024 caps. She even retweeted a photo of her outing with Ye and added a black heart.

Nalú was recently featured in Latina Magazine, where she spoke about living in Brazil but dreaming of making it big in the United States.

“I wanted to do big things outside of Brazil, but I had no idea how to… the dream sounded too far for me, but I knew that I could try to reach [it],” she said before praising her native land. “I love the fact that when [I am] in Brazil [I] can just be [my]self. You don’t have the pressure of wanting to be something or be someone specific. My family always motivates me. So I am free to be whomever I want or whatever I want.”

Check out some of the most gorgeous photos of Juliana below: