Kanye West Releases Footage Of Himself Showing Porn to Adidas Execs

Kanye West just put out a new mini-documentary on YouTube called Last Week, and the surprise project is only generating more controversy for the entertainer. During one portion of the 30-minute video, Ye plays an adult film during a meeting with Adidas executives, and his audience appears disturbed by the rapper’s antics.

“Is this a porn movie?” one asked.

“Jesus Christ,” another exec blurted out. “Come on, man. Come on,” someone else says while pushing Ye’s arm away.

“The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated,” West tells the small group, explaining the plot of the porno and why he showed it to them. “So then the girl was like, ‘Well, I’m going to do the that’s your worst nightmare!’”

“This is your worst nightmare. Your worst nightmare is not me hitting you,” he continued. “Your worst nightmare is not me playing the porn. Your worst nightmare is not me screaming.” As he then pointed to a couple of gentlemen sitting with him, West added, “That’s your worst nightmare. And then ‘Worst Nightmare Number Two.’”

One of the two men, whose faces were blurred out, gives further reason for the bizarre presentation. “What you’re feeling right now is extreme discomfort, and that is exactly the point,” Ye’s associate clarified. “Because when someone steals this man’s ideas, his creations, it’s like you’re stealing a child. These are all children of his mind — and you’ve kidnapped them.”

Last Week comes out just days after West was publicly chastised for making anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter. His access to both Twitter and Instagram were later allegedly restricted. (However, his profiles appear to still be active on both social media platforms, too.) The YouTube video also dropped one week after Adidas announced it was reviewing its partnership with the artist after he accused the apparel company of stealing his designs.

West also went on to diss his former mentor and friend Jay-Z for being supposedly silenced by payola. “If I’m the king of the culture, I got to step up even if Jay is nailed by the money,” he said. “Even if Jay is not Christian… because you’re talking to the king of culture.” Ye then promised the group he was going to bring in a new era of “global warming.”

“This is a different level of nuclear activity that no one will recover from,” he added. Watch the whole Last Week video above, and let us know what you think.