Kim Kardashian Gets Booed At Los Angeles Rams Game

The hate seems to be never-ending if you’re Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian recently hit up the Los Angeles Rams game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 9 and she even brought her eldest son, Saint, along with her to cheer from a VIP box. They got a chance to get their hands on the Super Bowl LVI Vince Lombardi Trophy which the Rams won last year against the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Kardashian shared the photos on Instagram, which included her son Saint donning a Jalen Ramsey jersey and matching hat.

But it seems that it wasn’t all love as she attended SoFi Stadium, thanks to a clip taken at the game.

Kardashian was shown on the jumbotron as she blew a kiss to the crowd but as soon as fans realized it was her, they erupted in loud boos before one of Saint’s friends jumped into the shot.

Kardashian shares daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm with Kanye West.

West recently revealed that while he is in his children’s lives, they’re with Kim 80 percent of the time but he still gives plenty of advice. As the two co-parent, Kim revealed on Instagram earlier this year that in regard to her children, she wants to handle all conflict in-house.

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately.”

Ye recently apologized to his ex-wife on Good Morning America, acknowledging how he needs to create the best environment for his kids.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” West told GMA. “I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”