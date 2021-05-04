The Hottest Pictures of Sultry Singer Naomi Sharon, Drake’s Alleged New Fling

It looks like Drake is taking that Certified Lover Boy moniker to heart.

The 6 God is currently being accused of breaking up the 8-year engagement of singer Naomi Sharon and her longtime boo. Her alleged ex took to social media to speak on his heartbreaking loss, explaining that they were both flown out to work on Drake’s highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy album, but things changed once they began spending time together in the studio.

“Imagine having the most beautiful, supportive, and faithful relationship eight years long with an engagement and wedding planned. A beautiful woman on your side as ride or die,” her ex alleged wrote on Instagram. “Then this major opportunity comes, and a world star calls your fiancé to sign a record deal. Flies you both over, and than out of nowhere, all the trust [vanishes] with knives in your back and your heart.”

Sharon first rose to fame when she competed on The Voice Holland, where she gave dope performances like a rendition of “A Natural Woman.” and most recently dropped a smooth single entitled “1991.”

