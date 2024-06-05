Subscribe
X Reacts To Sexyy Red’s ‘Make America Sexyy Again’ Performance Months After ‘I Like Trump’ Remark

Published on June 5, 2024

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Welp, it appears that Sexyy Red wasn’t just playing around last year when she declared her love for arguably the loudest and proudest white nationalist president in recent U.S. history, Donald Trump.

Last year, Janae Wherry aka Sexyy Red said during a podcast appearance that she likes Trump and that “they support him in the ‘hood,” despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of Black people, regardless of class, do not support him despite the slight uptick in Black MAGA support that has white Republicans feeling themselves and their superficial-at-best ability to attract Black voters.

Now, the “Pound Town” rapper is out here debasing the 2024 Roots Picnic by performing with a giant stage prop modeled after red MAGA caps, only her giant red cap read, “Make America Sexyy Again.”

It’s a shame that Trump’s long and continued history of demonstrable racism isn’t enough of a deterrent for contrarian Black people who think they’re being edgy “free thinkers” by supporting the president who threatened to have George Floyd protesters shot in the streets, spearheaded the propaganda-reliant attack on critical race theoryissued an executive order banning diversity training in the workplace during his presidency, and is now promising to end all DEI programs across America if he’s elected again. But, whatever, it’s not like anyone with even moderate political awareness and critical thinking capacity is looking to Sexyy Red for political insight.

Also, she appears to be downplaying her support for Trump, at least as it applies to her giant stage prop. (And yes, the irony of the new “MASA” acronym shouldn’t be lost on anyone.) In an apparent response to the backlash her “MASA” performance generated, Red tweeted, “It’s Sexyy Red 4 President. I’m my own candidate. I’m not endorsing anybody period.” Immediately after that tweet, she tweeted, “Make America Sexyy Again.”

Whether Red takes her political leanings seriously or not, her Sexyy shenanigans have drawn somewhat of a mixed bag of responses, with most people clowning her for it while others are standing by her and refusing to cancel her even if she’s a Trump supporter.

Check out these responses below.

