Subscribe
Celebrity

CASSIUS Gems: Shay Mitchell’s Hottest Instagram Moments

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020

Source: WWD / Getty

Canadian beauty Shay Mitchell –who just turned 37– has been on the scene for a minute now.

Her first big break came as Emily Fields on ABC’s Pretty Little Liars from 2009 to 2015. Then she was spotted again in the first season of Netflix hit You as one of Joe Goldberg’s many victims.

But since becoming a mom she’s chilled on the work front and focuses on becoming a businesswoman.

If you’ve ever heard of the successful luggage and bag brand BÉIS, Mitchell’s the mastermind behind it and it currently boasts a million followers on Instagram.

She told ELLE just last year about how she fell into the luggage business.

“I’ve always known that there was an entrepreneurial side to me, and I always wanted to get into business, but I had never been to school,” she told ELLE. “Basically, I wanted a line of affordable bags that had all the function I could dream up and look really good at the same time. The price was really important to me, because I know how expensive traveling is—I don’t want the bags to break the bank because you should be able to spend that money on the experiences you have. It’s an on-the-go brand, whether you’re going on a hike, to the gym, or to the grocery store.”

She’s also been linked to Drake, and he even name-dropped her on the For All The Dogs track “Another Late Night,” rapping, “She a pretty little liar like she Shay, but that’s base.”

She’s also reportedly in a relationship with Matte Babel, who’s a member of Drake’s business team, specifically for his Nike subbrand Nocta and his candle line with Better World Fragrance house.

In honor of Shay’s birthday, check out some of her most gorgeous Instagram moments below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

RELATED TAGS

cassius gems
Trending
Denise Woodard Partake
Food & Drink

What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

Excited happy afro american woman against gray background
Relationships

Here’s How to Make Your Girl Squirt

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close