CASSIUS Gems: Shay Mitchell’s Hottest Instagram Moments

Canadian beauty Shay Mitchell –who just turned 37– has been on the scene for a minute now.

Her first big break came as Emily Fields on ABC’s Pretty Little Liars from 2009 to 2015. Then she was spotted again in the first season of Netflix hit You as one of Joe Goldberg’s many victims.

But since becoming a mom she’s chilled on the work front and focuses on becoming a businesswoman.

If you’ve ever heard of the successful luggage and bag brand BÉIS, Mitchell’s the mastermind behind it and it currently boasts a million followers on Instagram.

She told ELLE just last year about how she fell into the luggage business.

“I’ve always known that there was an entrepreneurial side to me, and I always wanted to get into business, but I had never been to school,” she told ELLE. “Basically, I wanted a line of affordable bags that had all the function I could dream up and look really good at the same time. The price was really important to me, because I know how expensive traveling is—I don’t want the bags to break the bank because you should be able to spend that money on the experiences you have. It’s an on-the-go brand, whether you’re going on a hike, to the gym, or to the grocery store.”

She’s also been linked to Drake, and he even name-dropped her on the For All The Dogs track “Another Late Night,” rapping, “She a pretty little liar like she Shay, but that’s base.”

She’s also reportedly in a relationship with Matte Babel, who’s a member of Drake’s business team, specifically for his Nike subbrand Nocta and his candle line with Better World Fragrance house.

