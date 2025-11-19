Subscribe
Singer d4vd Reportedly Named A Suspect In Celeste Rivas’ Death

Published on November 19, 2025

Variety Power Of Young Hollywood - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

More than two months after the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found, singer d4vd has officially been named a suspect in her death.

The update comes from a source close to the LAPD with direct knowledge of the investigation. The source also says that the artist has not been cooperative in the investigation. 

ABC News reports that investigators have been in contact with several people they think were involved in the crime in some way, confidently saying they’re “certain they are going down the right path for a suspect.”

Police tell NBC that Rivas’ death probably occurred in the spring and that d4vd may have had help in dismembering and dumping her body.

Celeste Rivas’ remains were discovered back on Sept. 8, when a Tesla registered to d4vd was found stranded on the streets of Hollywood Hills. It was then dropped off at an impound yard, where, two days later, a foul odor began emanating from the car. Authorities came to investigate the odor and when they popped the front trunk, they discovered her body in a bag. Her remains were so badly decomposed that police have yet to be able to determine a cause of death, and it took a week to identify her. 

Soon after, fallout began as d4vd’s tour —which he initially continued after her body was found— got canceled, and brands like Hollister and Crocs cut ties with him.

d4vd has remained silent since the news broke, only having a spokesperson tell NBC back in September that “d4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

In October, he hired Blair Berk, a renowned criminal defense lawyer who, according to LA magazine, has worked with notable clients such as Harvey Weinstein, Bruno Mars, Lindsay Lohan, Kanye West, Mel Gibson, and Britney Spears.

d4vd

