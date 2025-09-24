Subscribe
Stefon Diggs’ Male Sexual Assault Allegations Surfaced By JT Amid Ongoing Cardi B Beef

Published on September 24, 2025

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

Cardi B’s album Am I The Drama? has only been out for about two weeks, and it’s already living up to its name.

On the highly anticipated project, she took shots at City Girls rapper JT. When the South Florida rapper responded, Cardi’s boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, found himself in the middle.

JT is now giving energy to allegations that Diggs sexually assaulted a man. She retweeted a video of a man named Chris Blake Griffith appearing on a podcast with Tasha K.

In the video, Griffith claims Diggs swapped out candy for ones laced with drugs, and while cramped together in a two-seater Porsche, the wide receiver allegedly pulled out his penis. Before going back into the house, Griffith said Diggs invited him up to his room, but instead, he ran to a bathroom and tried to compose himself. 

Griffith also alleges that Diggs tried to have him killed as a result.

“He attempted to have me unalived because of him making a sexual pass at me. It wasn’t the sexual pass that frustrated me the most. What made me the most frustrated was that he tried to unalive me after it. Even though I was drugged and violated, I never thought that the next step would be my life being threatened because you got turned down,” Griffith said. “But it’s that power complex of wanting what you want when you want it. And feeling like you own the things that you pay.”

JT quote-tweeted the podcast clip saying, “This is f-cking NUTTS & sad! Gay men should be protected. I feel like this isn’t being taken seriously enough.”

She then quote-tweeted a fan who said that male sexual assault victims are never taken seriously, adding, “CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!! Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!!”

Cardi was quick to respond to the Diggs accusations writing, “Chris lied because he was stealing and got caught.. there’s receipts for that. He lied on Gervonta Davis too and changed the story 1000 times.”

The beef was reignited when Cardi took shots at JT on her song “Magnet,” calling her a fake friend, and later brought up her boyfriend Lil’ Uzi Vert, rapping, “She just mad she got a n-gga she be sharin’ bags with.”

See how social media is reacting to the ongoing beef below.

cardi b jt stefon diggs
