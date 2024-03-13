Subscribe

Steph Curry Says “Maybe” When Asked If He’d Run For President

Published on March 13, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Golden State Warriors basketball coach Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Steph Curry is a four-time NBA Champion and is known as arguably the best shooter in the history of the NBA, but now there’s another sector he might like to dominate.

The future Hall of Famer appeared on CBS Mornings to promote his second children’s book, I Am Extraordinary. This picture book encourages children to embrace their differences, which inevitably become their strengths.

Curry spoke about one of his strengths, likeability, and how that could translate to his post-basketball career as a… politician?

The conversation that raised eyebrows came when CBS News’ Jericka Duncan asked Curry if he dreams of one day becoming president. Curry explained that he’s all for anything that could help him use his enormous fandom to improve society.

“Maybe, I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can,” Curry said. “So, if that’s the way to do it, then – I’m not going to say the presidency but if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there’s another way outside of politics.”

While he’s not ruling it out, when asked about a 2028 bid, he laughs and says, “Not that soon.”

Like any good politician, Curry’s long been a staple in the community and gives back to those around him. He’s funded HBCU Howard’s men’s and women’s golf for at least six seasons, partnered with President Barack Obama on his Malaria initiative, and donated his MVP award-winning vehicle to a Youth Development Center in his Warriors hometown. He even helms a foundation, Eat. Learn. Play., alongside his wife, Ayesha Curry, to help end childhood hunger.

See how social media is reacting to President Curry below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

RELATED TAGS

president stephen curry White House
More From CassiusLife
Trending
clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
HBCU Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

Denise Woodard Partake
Food & Drink

What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

Excited happy afro american woman against gray background
Sex & Relationships

Here’s How to Make Your Girl Squirt

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close