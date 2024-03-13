Steph Curry Says “Maybe” When Asked If He’d Run For President

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Steph Curry is a four-time NBA Champion and is known as arguably the best shooter in the history of the NBA, but now there’s another sector he might like to dominate.

The future Hall of Famer appeared on CBS Mornings to promote his second children’s book, I Am Extraordinary. This picture book encourages children to embrace their differences, which inevitably become their strengths.

Curry spoke about one of his strengths, likeability, and how that could translate to his post-basketball career as a… politician?

The conversation that raised eyebrows came when CBS News’ Jericka Duncan asked Curry if he dreams of one day becoming president. Curry explained that he’s all for anything that could help him use his enormous fandom to improve society.

“Maybe, I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can,” Curry said. “So, if that’s the way to do it, then – I’m not going to say the presidency but if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there’s another way outside of politics.”

While he’s not ruling it out, when asked about a 2028 bid, he laughs and says, “Not that soon.”

Like any good politician, Curry’s long been a staple in the community and gives back to those around him. He’s funded HBCU Howard’s men’s and women’s golf for at least six seasons, partnered with President Barack Obama on his Malaria initiative, and donated his MVP award-winning vehicle to a Youth Development Center in his Warriors hometown. He even helms a foundation, Eat. Learn. Play., alongside his wife, Ayesha Curry, to help end childhood hunger.

