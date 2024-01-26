2024 NBA All-Star Game Starters Announcement Reveals A Missing Steph Curry As LeBron James Makes History

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

We’re less than a month out from the NBA All-Star Weekend, and the game’s starters have been announced, with, of course, some drama and broken records attached.

One of the biggest changes is the league’s reverting back to the traditional East-West format for the first time since 2017, rather than using top vote-getters to make their own picks.

Of course, LeBron James is still a captain in the West, but he’ll be joined by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

In what has become a tradition as James continues to play at a high level in his third decade in the league, he’s broken another record. He becomes the first player elected to his 20th All-Star game, as he’s done so every year since the 2004-2005 season.

“I’ve exceeded the expectations of my career, so it’s just humbling. I’ve exceeded anything further than what I ever dreamed about being in the NBA, and I did that a long time ago, so everything else is extra credit,” he told the media.

You’re eyes aren’t deceiving you. Bay Area sharpshooter Steph Curry may be averaging 26 points a game, but he wasn’t selected as a starter.

For the East Coast, the starters include Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as captain.

One of the most glaring omissions in the East is New York Knick Jalen Brunson, who plays in the league’s biggest market. While he’ll likely be coming off the bench All-Star weekend as a reserve, he did finish second in media voting but failed to rank high in fan voting.

