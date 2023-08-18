Stephen A. Smith Says Shannon Sharpe Hasn’t Officially Joined ‘First Take’ Yet, Social Media Still Ready For Loud Shenanigans

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Since Shannon Sharpe announced he’s be departing Skip Bayless’ Uninterrupted in June, fans dreamed of this day.

It was reported Thursday by the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand that Sharpe would team up with Stephen A. Smith to cohost ESPN’s First Take.

“Shannon Sharpe will square off against Stephen A. Smith on Mondays and Tuesdays on the ESPN debate program during football season, the Post has learned,” Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel wrote.

However, Smith got wind of the news and took to his YouTube show to announce that while he’s on board with sharing the debate desk with Sharpe, nothing’s been finalized yet.

“I have a smile on my face. A beautiful smile on my face because we all know it’s something that I want. It’s something that I’ve declared. I respect Shannon, like him, and think he’d be a tremendous asset to the show. It’ll be great to have him. Here’s the issue, we don’t,” Smith said. “Sorry, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post! It’s a bit premature. Shannon Sharpe has yet to sign on the dotted line to be a member of First Take. It has not happened yet.”

Despite Sharpe’s participation currently being a solid no, Smith is willing to do whatever it takes to get Sharpe to join him.

“It hasn’t happened, but I’m still confident it will happen. I still believe it will happen, and I think it needs to happen,” added Smith. “I have no doubt that I’m going to exhaust any means I have available to me to make it happen.”

Smith makes it seem like while the New York Post jumped the gun, the three-time Super Bowl champ will make regular appearances on First Take in some capacity, and fans can’t wait for the shenanigans.

See how social media’s reacting to the pending duo below.