Stephen Jackson Tells Michael Porter Jr. Sit His “Privileged Ass Down” After Tweet About George Floyd Cops

If you haven’t been on Twitter lately, it’s been a hotbed for understandable anger and disgust following the release of the video showing the fatal arrest of George Floyd. First-year Denver Nuggets’ small forward, Michael Porter Jr. felt that rage after he sent out a tweet that was the equivalent of Kendall Jenner’s tone-deaf Pepsi ad. Porter Jr. hopped on Twitter and asked that people pray for the family of the police officers who were involved in the death of George Floyd.

“As much as you pray for George family, gotta also pray for the police officer(s) who were involved in this evil. As hard as it is, pray for them instead of hate them…Pray that God changes their hearts.”

After one person responded with an emphatic NO, because the officers involved were able to go home to their families, Porter Jr. replied:

“You’re right, hatred is why George is dead, and so many others before him.”The hatred is why our hearts are breaking. That hatred is why I pray to a God of love.”

Porter. Jr’s tweet caught the attention of retired NBA baller Stephen Jackson who personally knew George Floyd and affectionately called Floyd his twin due to their resemblance. Captain Jack didn’t bite his tongue, either calling out the young baller in an Instagram post and telling him to sit his “privileged ass down.”

His tweet, which was an absolute failure of him reading the room, opened up the floodgates, and he is getting hammered on Twitter. We’re not sure if he can tweet through this, so an apology and just logging off for a few days might serve him well at this point.

Minnesota is currently on fire literally after a night of rioting and looting, as Black Minnesota natives demand justice for George Floyd. Porter. Jr’s mentions are also in shambles as well, he has no one to blame but himself for that. You can see the reactions to his tweet below.

