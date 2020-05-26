Missed Drip: Sneakerhead Twitter Reacts To Not Scooping Ben & Jerry’s Nike SB Dunk

The sneaker game has changed.

While standing in line at your local Footlocker or skate shop still happens occasionally, raffles online have been the new wave. So when you take that L, instead of it happening in front of your favorite sneaker store, it happens as you stare at your phones SNKRS app. Nike’s app has been on a roll lately with the shock drops connected to Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary, and while the lately exclusive kicks were a planned drop, you might have still struck out. The Swoosh collaborated with Ben & Jerry’s, your favorite brand of munchies for a fire pair of Nike SB Dunks.

Dubbed the Chunky Dunkys, the coveted pair of kicks feature a Tiffany Blue-like toe box and some detailing that pays homage to the ice cream’s packaging.

Nike didn’t hold anything back with the actual design of the low tops, as it even includes a faux fur cow print upper, and a drip effect along the swooshes. The sneakers feature a green and white outsole and even come with three different lace colors –green, white, and yellow– and a rainbow insole to make the collab pop even more. To add to the hype, some pairs even come in a giant ice cream container.

The Chunky Dunks dropped today, and with the resurgence of Nike SB dunk hype, everyone tried to enter raffles and most struck out. Of course, the losers hilariously took to Twitter to share their pain with others who weren’t able to secure a pair as the all too familiar “Your entry wasn’t selected,” flashed across their collective screens.

Check out some of the best reactions to the Nike Dunk x Ben & Jerry’s release below.