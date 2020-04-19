Verzuz: Social Media Had Jokes For The Audio-Challenged Teddy Riley vs. Babyface Battle

Since the producer battles on Instagram began weeks ago, the immense amount of talent featured began to grow.

Last night (April 18), we got to see the much anticipated Teddy Riley and Babyface #Verzuz battle as two legends went back and forth. The good news is that no one made thousands of fans cringe because they got too drunk and started flicking their tongue at the camera. (We’re looking at you, Sean Garrett.)

But the bad news is that Harlem’s own, Teddy Riley, was doing completely too much. He had a house full of people and put on a full-on show with a camera crew and all. Not only did this make for terrible audio and an unbearable amount of reverb, but also violated the social distancing rules we’ve all been asked to follow during the coronavirus pandemic.

The battle was supposed to start at 9 p.m., but by 10 p.m., the audio was so bad that the performers told viewers –around 400,000 of them– to come back at 10:30 p.m. But soon after, ‘Face had a change of heart and wanted to just postpone the whole thing.

“Tonight was really special … it’s only right that we postpone this thing and do it at a time when there aren’t any technical difficulties and everybody can hear the music the way it needs to be heard,” Babyface said in an Instagram video.

As soon as the battle started the comment section of the Instagram live was all jokes, but after they decided to cancel it, Twitter was flooded with memes. No one doubts how legendary and talented Teddy Riley and Babyface are, and we appreciate the effort they put in to keep us entertained during these scary times, but sometimes you still gotta get these tweets off…

Check out some of our favorite jokes about the latest Verzuz battle below.