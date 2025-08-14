Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Telfar’s Latest Drop Takes Inspiration From NYC’s Classic Disposable Plastic Bag

Published on August 14, 2025

Telfar Clemens‘ claim to fame was its shopping bag, and now it’s taking the concept even more literally.

We’ve all stashed plastic bags from quick store runs or takeout for some yet-to-be-determined reason in the future, but now the New York-born designer is stepping them up a notch.

His latest drop of bags looks exactly like disposable ones, but these are made of 100% nylon and dubbed the “sidewalk silhouette.”

“Introducing the TELFAR Plastic Bag: this bag doesn’t just serve — it delivers. To everyone: takeout, make out, cookout,” reads the product page. “This bag is not single-use. But for use by singles. And couples. Keep away from children.”

In total, there are 11 prints, including the scripted “Thank You” design, the yellow and blue smiley face, a play on the classic I Love NY logo, and even the classic grey-striped liquor store bag.

Unlike the real thing —which always seems to get tears in the bottom or weakened handles with anything slightly heavy— Telfar is making sure these last, calling them “sturdy, double-lined” and equipped with “mad inside pockets,” which include a zipper pocket and the ever-so clutch stash pocket, and is big enough to fit a water bottle.

Each style will come in two sizes, with the regular one, priced at $148, being big enough to hold a 13″ laptop, and the jumbo-sized one, which makes the perfect carry-on at $195.

The collection also includes some merchandise, featuring four “ultra-soft short sleeve Baby tees” with some of the bag designs used as all-over prints to mimic plastic, which will all be available for $85.

The bag will be released on Friday, August 15, at noon, with an in-store release expected next week.

The store in question is its first-ever brick-and-mortar location, which is in Soho, New York. When it first opened in November 2024, founder Clemens told Essence he was excited to bring the brand’s online experience to life finally.

“We have been designing 360–conceptual fashion collections since 2005—and it’s been non-gendered and for us from day one. You have to try that on in person. And the stores don’t exist for that person. So we are going to build them,” Clemens said.

