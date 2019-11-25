The North Face Teams Up With Popular LA-Based Brand Brain Dead For Latest Capsule Collection

The North Face, with its latest collaboration, wants you to embark on an expedition of the mind. Today (Nov.25), the famed outdoor recreation product company announced it is partnering with the LA-based popular brand, Brain Dead, for a new streetwear capsule collection that should excite those who are loyal to both brands.

As part of t he collaboration, Brain Dead puts their unique spin on classic North Face pieces using the “concept of adventure as a state of mind.” Staples like Denali, Nuptse, and Mountain Jacked will be adorned with psychedelic prints, graphics that aim to give a feel as if they were handcrafted according to The North Face. The result of this union of the two brands is a “celebration of the counterculture of creativity of the California hippy movement.”

Co-founder of Brian Dead, Kyle NG spoke on the collaboration adding:

“With this collaboration, we wanted to reimagine the concept of the expedition as more of a state of mind. Adventure through ideas.”

When the collaboration arrives, customers can look forward to nine pieces with price points ranging between $49.99 to $499.99. To celebrate the launch of The North Face x Brain Dead collection, the brand will host an event on November 29 at the Dover Street Market LA featuring special guest DJz and live performance. Attendees will also be able to purchase pieces from the collaboration on that day as well.

For those not located in Los Angeles, you will be able to purchase items at select The North Face locations, select specialty dealers, and TheNorthFace.com starting 12/6. Peep the full launch details and a detailed look at all of the items in the gallery below.

Photo: The North Face / Brain Dead