The North Face Teams Up With Popular LA-Based Brand Brain Dead For Latest Capsule Collection

The North Face, with its latest collaboration, wants you to embark on an expedition of the mind. Today (Nov.25), the famed outdoor recreation product company announced it is partnering with the LA-based popular brand, Brain Dead, for a new streetwear capsule collection that should excite those who are loyal to both brands.
As part of t he collaboration, Brain Dead puts their unique spin on classic North Face pieces using the “concept of adventure as a state of mind.” Staples like Denali, Nuptse, and Mountain Jacked will be adorned with psychedelic prints, graphics that aim to give a feel as if they were handcrafted according to The North Face. The result of this union of the two brands is a “celebration of the counterculture of creativity of the California hippy movement.”
Co-founder of Brian Dead, Kyle NG spoke on the collaboration adding:
“With this collaboration, we wanted to reimagine the concept of the expedition as more of a state of mind. Adventure through ideas.”
When the collaboration arrives, customers can look forward to nine pieces with price points ranging between $49.99 to $499.99. To celebrate the launch of The North Face x Brain Dead collection, the brand will host an event on November 29 at the Dover Street Market LA featuring special guest DJz and live performance. Attendees will also be able to purchase pieces from the collaboration on that day as well.
For those not located in Los Angeles, you will be able to purchase items at select The North Face locations, select specialty dealers, and TheNorthFace.com starting 12/6. Peep the full launch details and a detailed look at all of the items in the gallery below.
11/29
- California – Dover Street Market LA
12/4
- New York – Dover Street Market New York
12/6
- thenorthface.com
- wearebraindead.com
- HBX.com
- The North Face Prototype
- The North Face Soho
- The North Face Ala Moana
- California – ACD Gallery San Diego
- California – Blends (Costa Mesa/LA/Larchmont Village/San Diego)
- California – Bodega LA
- California – Bows & Arrows Berkeley
- California – General Admission Venice
- Canada – Livestock (Vancouver/Toronto/Winnipeg)
- DC – UBIQ DC
- Illinois – Saint Alfred Chicago
- Massachusetts – Bodega Boston
- Nevada – Feature Las Vegas
- Oklahoma – 1032 Space Oklahoma City
- Oregon – Machus Portland
- Pennsylvania – UBIQ Philadelphia
Global On Sale:
12/4
- Japan – The North Face Alter
- Japan – Dover Street Market Ginza
- England – Dover Street Market London
12/6
- Australia – Lo-Fi Perth
- Australia – Supply (Sydney/Melbourne)
- China – Soulgoods 798
- China – Beijing SLT
- China – Chengdu Taikooli
- China – Nanjing Deji
- China – Shanghai IAPM
- China – Shenzhen MixC
- China – Soulgoods Sanlitun
- England – The North Face London
- England – END. (Newcastle/London)
- England – Goodhood London
- Germany – The North Face Berlin
- Germany – Newseaum Nuremberg
- Hong Kong – Hysan Place
- Hong Kong – K11
- Italy – Slam Jam Milano
- The Netherlands – The North Face Amsterdam
- Scotland – Goodhood Glasgow
- Spain – The North Face Madrid
- Taiwan – Kaohsiung Han Shin Areana
- Taiwan – Taipei A11
Photo: The North Face / Brain Dead
1. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
2. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
3. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
4. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
5. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
6. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
7. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
8. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
9. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
10. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
11. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
12. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
13. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
14. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
15. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
16. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
17. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
18. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
19. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
20. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
21. The North Face x Brain Dead Capsule CollectionSource:Brain Dead
