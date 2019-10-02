The North Face Drops New Head-To-Toe 7 Summits Collection To Bring “Adventure Style” To The City

The outdoor recreation product company, The North Face is already popular in the city streets thanks to iconic staples like the Nuptse Jacket and 95 Denali Fleece. Today (Oct.2) the company announced its new head-to-toe 7 Summits Collection that will definitely keep you warm and stylish at the same damn time.
The collection was initially inspired by The North Face athlete and ski-mountaineer Kit DesLauriers after she conquered the seven summits challenge. She was the only person to not only scale the seven peaks but DesLauriers also successfully skied down the mountain cementing her in the history books.
Now the collection is getting new life in the form of seven pieces fittingly, the Himalayan Parka, Limited Edition ’95 Denali Fleece, and will introduce new pieces the Explore Haulaback backpack and 7SE Bootie in black and yellow colorways. Another cool feature is the introduction of interchangeable patches that highest peaks.
The 7 Summits Collection will also now feature a modern fit with its eye-catching black and yellow color scheme that will sure to turn heads as you traverse the concrete jungle. The collection is now available and can be purchased at these North Face store locations:
The North Face Fifth Ave
510 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10036
The North Face Chicago
875 N. Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60611
The North Face San Francisco
180 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
The North Face Soho
584 Broadway B -103
New York, NY 10012
The North Face Prototype
134 N. 6th St.
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The North Face Pike Street
520 Pike St.
Seattle, WA 98101
The North Face Anchorage
305 W. 5th Avenue
Anchorage, AK 99501
The North Face Damen
1629 N. Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
The North Face Boston
326 Newbury Street
Boston, MA 02115
The North Face Broadway
2101 Broadway
New York, NY 10023
The North Face Garden State Plaza
1 Garden State Plaza
Paramus, NJ 07652
The North Face Somerset Collection
2800 West Big Beaver
Troy, MI 48084
To get a detailed look at the collection hit the gallery below.
Photo: The North Face
1. The North Face 7 Summits CollectionSource:The North Face
The North Face 7 Summits Collection. the north face,7 summits collection
2. The North Face 7 Summits CollectionSource:The North Face
The North Face 7 Summits Collection. the north face,7 summits collection
3. The North Face 7 Summits CollectionSource:The North Face
The North Face 7 Summits Collection. the north face,7 summits collection
4. The North Face 7 Summits CollectionSource:The North Face
The North Face 7 Summits Collection. the north face,7 summits collection
5. The North Face 7 Summits CollectionSource:The North Face
The North Face 7 Summits Collection. the north face,7 summits collection
6. The North Face 7 Summits CollectionSource:The North Face
The North Face 7 Summits Collection. the north face,7 summits collection
7. The North Face 7 Summits CollectionSource:The North Face
The North Face 7 Summits Collection. the north face,7 summits collection
8. The North Face 7 Summits CollectionSource:The North Face
The North Face 7 Summits Collection. the north face,7 summits collection
9. The North Face 7 Summits CollectionSource:The North Face
The North Face 7 Summits Collection. the north face,7 summits collection
10. The North Face 7 Summits CollectionSource:The North Face
The North Face 7 Summits Collection. the north face,7 summits collection