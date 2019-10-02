The North Face Drops New Head-To-Toe 7 Summits Collection To Bring “Adventure Style” To The City

The outdoor recreation product company, The North Face is already popular in the city streets thanks to iconic staples like the Nuptse Jacket and 95 Denali Fleece. Today (Oct.2) the company announced its new head-to-toe 7 Summits Collection that will definitely keep you warm and stylish at the same damn time.

Our 7 Summits Collection features updates to some of our most iconic styles. With a nod to our expedition heritage, the collection comes with interchangeable patches celebrating the highest peaks from each continent. See link for more👉 https://t.co/h1XDowNQrS#NeverStopExploring pic.twitter.com/1GfDOMWAUu — The North Face EU (@TheNorthFaceEU) September 30, 2019

The collection was initially inspired by The North Face athlete and ski-mountaineer Kit DesLauriers after she conquered the seven summits challenge. She was the only person to not only scale the seven peaks but DesLauriers also successfully skied down the mountain cementing her in the history books.

Now the collection is getting new life in the form of seven pieces fittingly, the Himalayan Parka, Limited Edition ’95 Denali Fleece, and will introduce new pieces the Explore Haulaback backpack and 7SE Bootie in black and yellow colorways. Another cool feature is the introduction of interchangeable patches that highest peaks.

The 7 Summits Collection will also now feature a modern fit with its eye-catching black and yellow color scheme that will sure to turn heads as you traverse the concrete jungle. The collection is now available and can be purchased at these North Face store locations:

To get a detailed look at the collection hit the gallery below.

Photo: The North Face