Timberland Links Up With SEGA For A ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Collaboration

Few online communities are as passionate as the video game nerds and sneakerheads, and now they’re linking up. Well, sorta.
Whether it’s for cold-weather reasons or the growing trend of pairing boots with shorts, every sneakerhead has a trusty pair of bulky, six-inch Timberland boots tucked away in their closet.
Other than the wheat colorway or blacked-out nubuck, there’s never been much personality in each pair save for occasional collaborations with streetwear brands like Kith and Stüssy, but now they’ve switched it up with Sonic the Hedgehog.
Fueled by nostalgia, the Sega-born character gets some subtle nods on a golden buttery pair of premium waterproof boots. On the lateral side of each boot, above the iconic tree logo, is a debossed hedgehog etching of Sonic actually wearing Timbs while making a fist, and he’s seen again on the hang tag.
On the medial heel, there’s text that reads, “Sonic the Hedgehog.” Sonic’s cobalt blue fur is also referenced as the tonal laces are swapped for a bright royal blue set.
A set of t-shirts—two long-sleeved and two short-sleeved—will also be released. They’re available in blue or white, with a small hedgehog logo hit on the chest, the word Timberland stretches down the left arm, and “Sonic the Hedgehog” down the right. On the back is a sprawling cartoon image of the character.
The unexpected pairing is to celebrate the grand opening of SEGA’s first flagship location in Japan, Sega Store Tokyo at Shibuya PARCO shopping mall in Tokyo.
The boots are limited to only 30 pairs and will cost ¥38,500 — roughly $260— when they release on “in-store on a first-come first-serve” basis on August 9.
Social media is a bit confused by the collaboration. See the reactions below.
