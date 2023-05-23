Tom Brady To Become Minority Owner Of Las Vegas Raiders, Twitter Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Tom Brady‘s post-playing career has taken another interesting turn.

The 7-time Super Bowl champion isn’t straying too far from the field as he’s purchased an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke to ESPN, confirming that he and Brady have “come to an agreement” to have his own piece of the organization and are just waiting for the NFL to give the deal the final stamp of approval.

“We’re excited for Tom to join the Raiders and it’s exciting because he will be just the third player in the history of the National Football League to become an owner,” Davis told ESPN from the NFL’s spring meeting in Minneapolis.

Brady would join a very small group of former players owning a team, followed only behind George Halas who founded and owned the Chicago Bears after playing for the Decatur Staleys, and Jerry Richardson who played two seasons with the Baltimore Colts before becoming the owner of the Carolina Panthers in 1993.

Brady hasn’t publicly spoken about the deal and terms haven’t been discussed yet. However, it’s been clear that Brady’s going to be busy as a new retiree because he’s still got that 10-year, $375 million deal as a broadcaster with Fox Sports.

Brady calling the Raiders game would create an interesting dynamic but according to ESPN, Fox has “blessed” Brady’s new venture of becoming a minority team owner.

The future Hall of Famer retired back in February calling it quits for the second time and thanking all his fans and fellow competitors.

“Thank you guys so much to every single one of you supporting me: my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever; there’s too many,” he said in his retirement video. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

