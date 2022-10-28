Tom Brady Addresses “Painful & Difficult” Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Tom Brady is closing a chapter in his life.

No, it’s not his legendary NFL career, but the marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Reports of the divorce have been swirling around the media for weeks, but the two have finally made the announcement.

After 13 years, the two have called it quits and worked out an agreeable settlement where they get joint custody of the kids, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, along with Brady’s son John Edward, 15 whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

For much of October, it was known that they’d hired divorce lawyers to sort through the couple’s entangled affairs amid “marital issues” according to sources close to the couple.

Brady doesn’t often address his private life in public, but with news of the divorce, he took to Instagram with a statement.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” said Brady. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you,” he continued.

Earlier Friday morning TMZ reported that the two were working with a mediator to hammer out the final details like property settlement, especially since the couple bought property on Indian Creek Island in Miami Beach for $17 million earlier this year.

Along with Brady’s Tampa Buccaneers having a 3-5 record, Twitter isn’t letting him live any of this down. See how social media is reacting below.