CASSIUS Gems: Tori Brixx’s Most Steamy Instagram Pictures

Birthday celebrations are in order for Tori Brixx.

The South Carolina native, born Tori Hughes, first rose to fame on Instagram when she began to see her followers increase over time. Then, she decided to make it a career and moved from the south, out west to Los Angeles.

The move proved smart as she started gaining traction and has since done work with Khloe Kardashian’s Good American denim brand and Fashion Nova. Then, she parlayed those modeling gigs into a role as one of the beautiful women to participate in Nick Cannon’s Wild’ N Out.

She’s also been linked to Young M.A. as the two dated after she initially slid into Tori’s DMs, and was reportedly married to Rich The Kid but the couple has since filed for divorce

Brixx knows that Instagram played a huge role in her social media following and doesn’t mind its stigma.

“I don’t mind coming in through Instagram. Honestly, we’re on our phones/social media more than watching TV,” she told Bossip. “I will say that people who say, ‘Oh, she’s an IG model’ tend throw you into a box and categorize you. But, I’m happy to be coming in through that media. It’s just a new time.”

So for her birthday, we rounded up some of her most gorgeous Instagram photos. Check out the steamy pics below: