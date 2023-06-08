Prosecutors Want Tory Lanez To Spend 13 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Twitter Agrees

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The hits just keep on coming for Toronto-born recording artist Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez, who was convicted last December of shooting Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion and denied a retrial last month. As Lanez’s inability to escape the consequences of his own actions continues, prosecutors have requested that the “Talk to Me” artist be sentenced to 13 years in prison for the shooting they say Lanez has shown no remorse for.

In fact, not only has Lanez failed to show that he regrets what he did to Megan, according to prosecutors, but he attacked the “Thot Sh-t” rapper both online and in the studio, and he urged his followers to join his campaign of “misinformation” and harassment.

From Blavity:

According to Legal Affairs and Trials, a memorandum was filed Tuesday by prosecutors to suggest how many years Lanez should spend behind bars. According to the memo, due to the Canadian native’s continuous “campaign of misinformation” through his social media platforms and the alleged stories his team told the media, and considering the severity of the incident that occurred the night of July 12, 2020, prosecutors say it’s a fair amount of time.

“Words have power and the pen is oftentimes mightier than the sword. In this case, Daystar Peterson used both,” the memo states. “Not content to have hurt the victim by use of his sword (gun), he also used his pen. His online posts for nearly three years have re-traumatized the victim.” On top of all that, prosecutors detailed how Lanez violated court orders ahead of the trial by joining Da Baby on stage in Miami during his Rolling Loud performance, which violated a protective order because Megan performed there as well. Meanwhile, Lanez’s attorneys recently filed a request with an appellate court to have the judge in his case disqualified for allegedly showing “favoritism” toward the prosecution. That request also appears to have been rejected. While Lanez still has the support of his diehard abuse apologists—sorry—I mean, fans, most of Black Twitter appears to be reveling in the “Say It” singer’s journey through consequences and accountability. Lanez’s sentencing has been scheduled for June 13. See Twitter’s reaction below.