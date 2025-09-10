Trump Administration Announces ICE Crackdown In Boston And Chicago, Protests Erupt



The Trump administration announced Monday that it is taking its anti-brown people white nationalism tour to at least two more Democrat-run cities, Chicago and Boston, as part of President Donald Trump’s agenda to to crack down on illegal immigration in the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security posted from its official X account that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has received the green light to pursue “Operation Midway Blitz,” honoring Katie Abraham, a 20-year-old woman it says was killed in January in a drunk-driving hit-and-run accident involving a man who is an undocumented immigrant in Illinois.





From NPR:

Officials identified him as Julio Cucul-Bol. NPR has not confirmed details about the incident. The DHS post featured an interview with the parents of the victim, Joe and Michelle Abraham, who said the incident took place in Urbana, Ill. DHS says the ICE operation targets “criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois” because they knew Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s “sanctuary policies” would protect them.

As MAGA Republicans have done before, the DHS is taking a single, anecdotal story about one undocumented migrant alleged to have committed a crime and selling it as a reason U.S. citizens should fear all undocumented migrants — because that is simply what white Americans have always historically done. Just about every race massacre that has ever happened in America began because a white mob decided all Black people were responsible for what one Black person was (falsely) accused of doing.

Never mind the fact that roughly 13,000 people are killed by drunk drivers in the U.S. each year, as roughly 30% of all vehicular deaths involve at least one driver who consumed alcohol. Apparently, it just really doesn’t count until a white woman is killed by a migrant.

The DHS’ announcement comes, of course, as Trump has escalated his threats to send National Guard troops to Democrat-run cities and states, most of which are predominantly Black or have large Black populations — the same criteria for which voting districts he targeted with his 2020 election fraud propaganda — under the guise of fighting out-of-control crime, ignoring the fact that violent crime is already declining steeply in all of the cities in his crosshairs.

MAGA is a massive white nationalist organization, y’all, and the current federal administration is performing white supremacy unapologetically right before our eyes.

They’re not even trying to hide it anymore. This is always what was meant by “make America great again.”

See social media’s reaction to Trump’s latest moves below.

