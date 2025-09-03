Subscribe
Politics

Trump Revokes Kamala Harris’ Secret Service Protection So California Governor Reportedly Steps Up

Published on September 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former Vice President Kamala Harris Attends The State Of The People Power Tour In Los Angeles

Source: Mario Tama / Getty


As she embarks on a 15-city book tour, Kamala Harris will be protected. Reports indicate that, despite having her Secret Service detail revoked by Donald Trump, the former vice president has the support of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who will reportedly ensure her safety via the California Highway Patrol.

Late last month, a tersely worded letter from Trump to the Department of Homeland Security ordered that Harris’ protection be revoked. While it is the standing policy that the Secret Service detail for a former vice president ends six months after their term does, former President Biden extended Harris’s detail to 18 months. It’s believed he did so given the numerous threats leveled against the first female and first woman of color to hold the office.

Related Stories

Trump’s letter to Homeland Security said, “You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.”

Newsom would not answer questions about any security for Harris, but his spokesperson, Izzy Gardon, did respond to a query by saying, “Our office does not comment on security arrangements.” He added, “The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses.”

Harris will go on a promotional tour starting on Sept. 24 in New York City to promote her book 107 Days an account of her abbreviated run for the presidency. Cities include Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., where the tour ends in Miami on Nov. 20.

Kamala Harris’ office issued a brief statement after the detail was pulled.

“The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety,” Harris spokesperson Kirsten Allen said.

Per Deadline, CHP’s Dignitary Protection Unit has already moved equipment into Harris’ home after the Secret Service moved theirs out. However, the overall logistics of protection afforded to Harris, especially outside of California, are unclear.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Tags

California Donald Trump gavin newsom
More from Cassius Life
Trending
Alex Hill
Keepers of the Culture

Not Just an Influencer—An Influence: How ‘Just Add Hot Sauce’ Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community

Jimmy Akingbola - Amazon Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘My Experience Shaped Everything’—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry

JEROME BAKER
Keepers of the Culture

“This Is Really Home For Me” Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back And Entrepreneurship

Kandi Burruss Amazon Prime Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset

21 Items
Sports

Venus Williams Weighs In As Ostapenko Formally Apologizes To Taylor Townsend For “No Class” Comment

15 Items
Pop Culture

Ray J Kicked Off Mafiathon 3 Stream After Trying To Shower With Kai Cenat & Yelling “Free Puff”

BET Awards 2025 - Show
12 Items
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”

13 Items
Pop Culture

Drake Claims (The Very Married) WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Is His Muse

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close