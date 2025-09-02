Subscribe
Politics

Trump Intensifies Push for National Guard in Chicago After Violent Labor Day Weekend

Published on September 2, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Hosts German Chancellor Merz At The White House

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

President Trump is continuing to threaten the Black led city of Chicago with National Guard deployment after a violent Labor Day weekend leaves eight people killed and some 48 others wounded. 

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to issue a stern warning to Gov. JB Pritzker, “He better straighten it out, fast, or we’re coming!” the message read. 

On Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his aggressive statements, calling the city the “murder capital of the world.”

Related Stories

“At least 54 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, 8 people were killed,” one of Trump’s posts read. “The last two weekends were similar. Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far. Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet. I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again, and soon. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Fox 32 Chicago reports that this isn’t the first time that the president has threatened a federal takeover of the city. In 2020 he made similar threats in 2020, when Chicago was under then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s direction. Trump floated the idea of sending in “1,200 Guardsmen for four months [which] was projected to cost about $54 million.”

Roughly 2,400 National Guard troops have already been deployed in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, the recent Labor Day shootings in Chicago have intensified Trump’s rhetoric.

“Soldiers are trained to break things and kill people. We are not trained to observe the constitutional rights of citizens. We are NOT trained to perform civilian law enforcement,” retired Major General William Enyart told Fox 32. 

Trump has repeatedly threatened a federal takeover of Chicago and other Black-led cities like Baltimore, Maryland. 

Enyart told the news station how Chicagoans can protect themselves if the National Guard is deployed.

So what would a National Guard presence actually mean for everyday Chicagoans?

“I would carry my ID, so I’m prepared to show it. I wouldn’t run from a Guardsman… just like I wouldn’t run from a cop,” Enyart said. 

“Avoid crowds, move slowly and only answer what’s legally required; If stopped: Ask, ‘Am I free to go?’ Travel smart: Keep prescriptions in original containers. Seal alcohol in the trunk.”

See social media’s response to Trump’s push for the National Guard to take over Chicago below. 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Related Tags

Chicago Donald Trump Labor Day
More from Cassius Life
Trending
Kandi Burruss Amazon Prime Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset

JEROME BAKER
Keepers of the Culture

“This Is Really Home For Me” Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back And Entrepreneurship

Alex Hill
Keepers of the Culture

Not Just an Influencer—An Influence: How ‘Just Add Hot Sauce’ Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community

Jimmy Akingbola - Amazon Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘My Experience Shaped Everything’—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry

21 Items
Sports

Venus Williams Weighs In As Ostapenko Formally Apologizes To Taylor Townsend For “No Class” Comment

Snoop Dogg "Iz It A Crime" Movie Album Screening
18 Items
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg Ripped For Slamming Disney’s LGBTQ+ Representation: “I Didn’t Come Here For This Sh-t”

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
21 Items
Politics

Travis Hunter & Wife Leanna Lenee Announce Birth Of Baby Boy, Social Media Is Miserable

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers
11 Items
News

Retired NFL Player Arrested For Scamming Women Out Of $300K On Dating Apps

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close