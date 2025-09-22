Subscribe
Trump Gives Bizarre & Hateful Speech At Charlie Kirk's Memorial, X Unleashes On WWE-Level Event

Published on September 22, 2025

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

It’s been nearly two weeks since right-wing political podcaster Charlie Kirk was killed while speaking on a Utah University campus, and MAGA paid its final respects at his memorial service over the weekend.

Among the most notable attendees were President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Elon Musk, and Tucker Carlson.

Once Trump took the stage at the State Farm Stadium in Kirk’s hometown of Glendale, Arizona, he launched into his typical ramblings, which he has whenever he’s behind a podium, and showed support to Kirk. 

“He was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose,” he said. “He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry. I am sorry, Erika.”

His speech was devoid of any American unity during such a divisive time, and even took a shot at Joe Biden’s speaking engagements and cognitive issues, saying he “could barely get the words out.”

However, as 200,000 people gathered to celebrate the life of Kirk, Democrats were critiquing the memorial’s messaging, reports Raw Story. 

“MAGA is a cult. Normies around the world, the majority, rightfully look at them as unhinged. We have the numbers. Don’t bow down or be silenced. Also, don’t make Charlie Kirk into a saint. Use your free speech to accurately call out his life that was lived in hate,” left-wing analyst and New York Times writer Wajahat Ali posted on Bluesky.

USA Today opinion columnist Michael Stern took to Bluesky to remind people of the right wing’s hypocrisy, “Charlie Kirk referred to slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as ‘an awful’ person. And MAGA are going crazy if liberals do the same?”

Still, social media wasn't nearly as nice.

