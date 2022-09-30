Twitter Has All The Smoke For The NFL After Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Scary Concussion

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.



The NFL has found itself amidst a concussion controversy twice in less than a week.

In fact, it’s the same person as Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another devastating head and neck injury after he was sacked in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Thursday Night Football.

According to ESPN, Tagovailoa was rushed to a local hospital for further evaluation. The injury occurred when the QB tried to backpedal out of getting sacked but got wrapped up by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou, who grabbed him by the waist and tackled him to the ground. His head hit the ground, and he appeared to seize up immediately as he lay on his side.

He then rolled over onto his back and appeared to stare at his hyper-extended and bent fingers. Reports say he remained on the field for 10 minutes as his teammates gathered around him before eventually being carted off the field.

The Dolphins have given little information on his injuries but say he had movement in all extremities upon being checked out at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was expected to be discharged and travel back to Miami with his team.

“It was a scary moment,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels said after the game. “He was evaluated for a concussion and is in concussion protocol …That was an emotional moment. That is not part of the deal anyone signs up for even though you know it’s a possibility in football.”

The incident is even more crucial because Tagovailoa was involved in another dangerous play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills when he got hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano and stumbled as he walked back into the huddle.

His teammates had to hold him as team staff rushed to his aid. He underwent concussion protocol at halftime, and the Dolphins concluded it was a head injury and his return was questionable but later said it was a back injury.

“He kind of got bent back pretty severe on a quarterback sneak earlier,” McDaniel said after Sunday’s game. “… When he hit his head on the ground, I assumed it was a head injury, but his legs got wobbly because his lower back was completely loose as he described it.”

The NFLPA already planned to launch an investigation after Sunday’s hit and has since responded to the scary incident.

“Player health and safety is at the core of the union’s mission,” the NFLPA tweeted Thursday night. “Our concern tonight is for Tua, and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing.”

