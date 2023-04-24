White Nationalism Fan Tucker Carlson Agrees To Leave FOX News, Twitter Celebrates His Exit

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

In a surprising move, Tucker Carlson is out at FOX News.

Known peddler of racist tropes, white nationalism sympathizer and Donald Trump’s favorite butt kisser not named Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, will have to find a new place to push his nonsense nightly. TMZ and multiple other news outlets have confirmed Carlon is no longer at the disgraced “news” network.

Per TMZ:

Tucker Carlson is out at FOX News — a stunning development that comes on the heels of the cable news giant’s massive nine-figure settlement of the Dominion Voting defamation case.

The often controversial media personality’s been a ratings king for years now in his primetime slot, but the network says this past Friday was his last show. The company says it’s agreed to part ways with him, not giving any further reason or context.

They add, “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.” The celebrity gossip site reports the highly-viewed Tucker Carlson Tonight will be replaced with FOX News Tonight with rotating FOX personalities.

Interesting Timing

The decision comes after FAUX News, aka FOX News, agreed to drop a $787.5 million bag, settling a lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems accusing the network of pushing lies regurgitated by the twice impeached president, Donald Trump and his loyal MAGA faithful about their voting machines used during the 2020 election.

If Fox did not settle, it would have gone to trial, and Carlson and several other FOX personalities would more than likely have been called to testify.

A product of the trial was the airing of text messages Tucker sent to colleagues trashing his “buddy” Trump and knew the claims that the election was stolen were not true.

“Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It’s insane,” Carlson said in a text message sent to his now-former co-worker Laura Ingraham.

Reactions To Tucker Carlson Leaving FOX News

The news of Carlson’s exit from FOX News is a big celebration. The View co-hosts did a wave and even sang “goodbye.” https://twitter.com/brianstelter/status/1650541229971521536?s=20 Some people are on the more cautious side of the news instead of celebrating. “Fuck Tucker Carlson and alldat, but I’m not dancing on his professional grave because I know unless there is something truly unforgivable behind his ouster, there’s someone waiting in the wings to give him a bigger payday. Always is. Hope I’m wrong,” Jemele Hill wrote in a tweet. Welp. Regardless, it’s the end of an era, and maybe almost costing his company a billion isn’t worth keeping him. You can see more reactions in the gallery below. Photo: Jason Koerner / Getty