Twitter Goes Crazy Over Cam Newton’s Carolina Panthers Homecoming

It’s been a whirlwind season for Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.

On August 31, Newton was released from the Patriots during final roster cuts, and the Panthers are decidedly over Teddy Bridgewater, and former NY Jet Sam Darnold is injured. So it only makes sense that Newton, the former first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft join forces with the team he helmed for almost a decade. Newton met with the team Thursday afternoon, and barring any significant scares in his physical, the two will be reunited.

With all he accomplished, it’s not hard to imagine what he’d do with a little more experience under his belt.

“In Newton’s nine seasons with the Panthers, he threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns, and ran for 58 touchdowns,” reads the Carolina Panthers press release concerning Cam’s return. “He’s the team’s all-time leader in all three categories, and he’s also third on the team’s all-time rushing list with 4,806 yards, trailing only Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams. Newton won the NFL offensive rookie of the year award in 2011, and league MVP honors in 2015, when he led the team to a 15-1 record and a berth in the Super Bowl.”

With experience like his, Newton’s contract is pretty sweet as it’s worth up to $10 million for the remainder of the season, with $4.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, according to Adam Schefter.

Cam Newton’s production company went all out for the homecoming, and check out how NFL Twitter reacted below: