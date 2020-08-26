Twitter Reacts To Milwaukee Bucks Boycotting NBA Playoff Game In Wake Of Jacob Blake Shooting

Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change
Everybody who told Kaepernick to shut up became dumbfounded when people in the streets stopped protesting in "the right way" and I'm sure they'll have a lot of neat thoughts about the Bucks going on strike.
Apparently, Pence was planning to criticize "taking a knee" in his speech tonight. The Milwaukee Bucks just put their own livelihoods on the line for their cause. Contrast to Pence, who once spent $325K of taxpayer dollars to make a show of angrily walking out on an NFL game.