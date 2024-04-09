Subscribe
Back To Back: UConn Huskies Easily Defeat Purdue 75-60 To Win NCAA Championship

Published on April 9, 2024

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship - Purdue v Connecticut

Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

While your bracket has likely been busted for weeks given cineralla runs like NC State’s, but if you’re an avid fan of NCAA basketball, it shouldn’t be too surprising who won.

Last night, UConn took on Purdue for an NCAA Championship and not only came out on top but cruised to an easy 75-60 win. It’s the Huskies’ sixth win and second consecutive trophy, which hasn’t been done since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

It started off close, with Purdue able to keep up, but as the game wore on, the Huskies proved why they’ve been dominant the whole season. Even once the tourney started, they’ve beat every team by double digits, including a 91-52 win over Stetson, a 30-point win over San Diego St., and even a 14-point win over Alabama in the Final Four.

To say it lightly, UConn coach Dan Hurley is used to winning big, no matter the competition’s level of play.

“Obviously, what could you say?” Hurley said after the game. “We won – by a lot again.”

The biggest obstacle the Huskies faced against Purdue was 7-foot-4 Zach Edey –the tallest player in Big Ten history– who’s dominant style of ball seems to overpower whoever he’s up against.

The Huskies made it tough for Edey, but he battled it out in the paint with Donovan Clingan and ultimately scored 37 of the Boilermaker’s 60 points and rounded out his stats with 10 rebounds and two blocks,

After the game, Hurley shot down rumors that he’ll be taking over John Calipari’s Kentucky head coach job– who’s going to Arkansas.

“Yeah, yeah, I don’t think that’s a concern,” Hurley, who signed a six-year, $32.1 million contract last June, said. “My wife, you should have her answer that.”

And the idea of a three-peat? He’s all ready to get back to scouting and recreate the magic.

“Obviously it’s a special run,” Hurley said. “We’re going to try to replicate it again. We’re going to maintain a championship culture. We’re bringing in some very talented high school freshmen. Our returning players, through player development, will take a big jump. We’ll strategically add through the portal. I don’t think that we’re going anywhere.”

See how social media is reacting to UConn’s historic run below.

