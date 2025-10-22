Subscribe
Sports

Michael Jordan Gives Rare Interview In NBC Debut, Wishes He Could “Take A Magic Pill” To Play Again

Published on October 22, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Source: Don Juan Moore / Getty

After more than 20 years, the NBA is back on NBC, and the network is tipping off the reunion with the monumental addition of Michael Jordan as a broadcaster.

So, on Tuesday night, it was time for him to pull up a chair, and he did so with Mike Tirico to chat in the first installment of MJ: Insights to Excellence, an interview series with additional segments set to air throughout the season.

Related Stories

In the first portion, Jordan explains that since taking a step away from the game, it’s actually been a while since he’s picked up a ball, pointing around the house to show Torico that there’s no hoop in sight.

He launched into a story about renting a house when he went to the Ryder Cup, and the owner came over to take pictures. His grandkids, who had only heard of his basketball lore, tagged along, so he had a straightforward request for the GOAT.

“…he had a basketball court. He said, ‘I want you to shoot one free throw.’ I said, ‘Really?’”

“Now I had already paid for the house. … So, when I stepped up to shoot the free throw, that’s the most nervous I’ve been in years. In years. The reason being is those kids heard the stories from the parents about what I did 30 years ago. So, their expectation is 30 years prior, and I haven’t touched a basketball.”

When asked if he sank the shot, Jordan replied, “Absolutely.”

While Jordan now keeps himself busy with his billion-dollar Jordan brand sneaker imprint, his philanthropic efforts, his NASCAR team, and his young twins, he does miss the game and wishes he could suit up again.

“I love it like you wouldn’t believe,” he admitted. “In all honesty, I wish I could take a magic pill, put on shorts and go out and play the game of basketball today because that’s who I am. That type of competition, that type of competitiveness is what I live for, and I miss it.”

He added, “I miss that aspect of playing the game of basketball. Being able to challenge myself against what people see as great basketball. But it’s better for me to be sitting here talking to you as opposed to popping my Achilles and I’m in a wheelchair for a while.”

Since the pill hasn’t been developed yet, he’ll stick to paying it forward to the generation of hoopers by passing on “messages of success and dedication to the game of basketball.”

See social media’s reaction to Jordan’s first interview in a while below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Related Tags

michael jordan nba NBC
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

2019 NBA All-Star Game

Wifey Knows Best: Keyshia Ka’oir Offered Gucci Mane $1M Not To Do The Verzuz Battle With Jeezy

Hip-Hop Wired
New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 2

Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Vivica Fox And Jada Pinkett In 'Set It Off'

10 Heist Movies You Need To Watch Now

Global Grind

Eras, Egos & Evolution: Breaking Down The Laila Ali & Claressa Shields Beef

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

"The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere
15 Items
News

Van Jones Apologizes For “Dead Gaza Babies” Remarks After Getting Called Out By Kyrie Irving & More

20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden
10 Items
Pop Culture

LeBron James Says He’ll “Fight, Crawl, Scratch, Bite” To Keep His Marriage, Social Media Digs Too Deep

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Rings Closing Bell
10 Items
Sports

Milwaukee Bucks Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brother Alex To Make NBA History

16 Items
Pop Culture

NLE Choppa Blames Bible Beef With Jonathan Majors On Meagan Good

2022 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 5
25 Items
Celeb News

Cassius Gems: Ashanti’s Most Foolishly Beautiful Instagram Photos

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close