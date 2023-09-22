DJ Khaled Credits Golfing For Helping Him Lose More Than 20 Pounds: “It Cleanses Me”

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve noticed DJ Khaled’s been looking slimmer and trim lately, it’s because of a new sport in his life.

No, it’s not a sudden love for basketball or casual running but a much more relaxing sport: golf.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Khaled says that hitting the links has been an enormous help in his losing weight lately. He revealed that he currently weighs 262 pounds thanks to his new active routine. The weight keeps falling off, as just last month, he told Us Magazine that he was 267, having already dropped 20 pounds at the time.

“I’m back to my routine, like, [I] wake up in the morning, pray, kiss my kids [and] my wife,” he said of his morning schedule, which also includes taking his daily vitamins while indulging in a light breakfast before putting together a proper golf fit.

Khaled explained that he doesn’t always go for 18 holes but tries to hit at least nine and incorporates some work into the activity to make it even more productive.

“I do it every day and I get a chance to sit on the golf cart or walking about to answer an email or a call and handle my business,” he said. “It’s so much [more] pleasurable, meaning [being around] the nature, the sun. It cleanses me.”

Avid Khaled fans know his sons — one of whom has an album named after him– are a huge part of his life, and they’ve joined in on his golfing hobby. He’s even built a putting range for them in the backyard of their Miami Beach waterfront home.

“My two boys, they love golf — Asahd and Aalam — they’re 6 and 3, and they love golf,” Khaled said. “When they’re not in school on the weekends or holidays, they go play golf with dad. And that’s a beautiful thing to do, to be able to play golf with my boys and just kick it.”

His golf obsession also plays a part in his recent partnering with Ryder Cup ahead of the 2023 competition.

Back in July, he also hosted the inaugural We the Best Foundation Golf Classic with some star-studded friends in attendance like Luis Fonsi, Joey Fatone, Shannon Sharpe, and Swizz Beatz.