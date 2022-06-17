STREAMED: Drake Hits The Dance Floor With “Honestly, Nevermind,” Diddy Connects With Bryson Tiller For “Gotta Move On,” & More

Drake — Honestly, Nevermind

Drake surprised his fans with a last-minute album announcement on Thursday. Just hours after confirming the pending release of his seventh official studio album, Drizzy unleashed the 14-song LP, Honestly, Nevermind.

Aubrey Graham decided to take it to the dance floor on this project, singing about love and heartache over production by the likes of Black Coffee, Gordo, Rampa, Beau Nox, and more. He only deploys rapping on songs like the Gordo and RY X-produced “Sticky” and the 21 Savage-assisted “Jimmy Cooks,” which was produced by Vinylz, Tay Keith and Cubeatz.

In honor of the new album, Drake dropped a music video for “Falling Back.” The clip finds Mr. Graham preparing for a big day before saying “I do” in a beautiful ceremony where he’s joined by more than 20 brides. Directed by Director X, the visual features cameos from Tristan Thompson, Old School’s Dan Finnerty, Drake’s mother, several models, and a “Free YSL” reference.

Watch the visual above and stream the album below.

Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller — “Gotta Move On”

Diddy marks the beginning of a new musical era in his career with a new single. This time around, Puff taps Bryson Tiller for the release of his new track, “Gotta Move On.”

“We goin’ up, we goin’ live / Can’t stop, won’t stop, told y’all / See me pull up, no problem / I can never be no one option,” Diddy raps on the cut, which was produced by Joshua Huizar, Teddy Walton, RNSOM, Jerome “Slim” Monroe, and Roark Bailey.

Bryson comes through with his own breakup reflections. “She don’t want my love, I guess I gotta move on / I guess I came along too strong, I guess,” he sings. “I tried to give it all to you, baby / Brand new Mercedes, a newborn baby”

The duo premiered this song during a live performance of it at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. They were joined during that medley by Jack Harlow and Teyana Taylor. Now, the song gets its official release.

“I’m in my bag, I’m in my R&B bop, I’m in my groove, I’m in my pocket,” Diddy said in a statement, according to Rap-Up. “I made a song with Bryson Tiller. It helped him through his breakup, it helped me through my last breakup. Sometimes you gotta move on. Keep it pushing.”

Listen to “Gotta Move On” below.

Logic — Vinyl Days

Logic is back for what he’s called his final album on Def Jam. After teasing the project with a series of singles, the Under Pressure emcee walks away from the imprint with Vinyl Days, a 30-song sayonara which, coincidentally, ends on a song titled “Sayonara.”

It’s a star-studded sendoff of an album featuring some familiar faces, including Action Bronson, Curren$y, Russ, and Wiz Khalifa. Royce Da 5’9”, The Game, RZA, Blu and AZ also make appearances while producers DJ Premier and Exile lend their signature scratches to the project. 6ix handles a bulk of the production.

Bobby Tarantino has said the finality of his Def Jam deal played a role in the album’s inspiration. “I just felt like, if this is my last album on such an incredible label, I ain’t about to come with no bullshit,” he said in a statement on social media. “I want to do it like I was doing it in the basement. I wanted to make the [music] that got me signed, in a way.”

“Sayonara” plays on this bitter-sweet idea and the relationship between Logic and Def Jam. “I ain’t finna go into the discrepancies of my deal / Like the millions that y’all owe me, I gotta audit y’all for real,” he raps on the song. “But you changed my life, that’s my word / You took a young kid out of Gaithersburg.”

Listen to Vinyl Days below.

Chance The Rapper & Joey Bada$$ — “The Highs & The Lows”

Chance The Rapper continues his artful rollout with “The Highs & The Lows.” The Chano and DEXLVL-produced single features a verse from Joey Bada$$ and it is accompanied by a music video.

“It’s hard to keep your eyes on the road,” Chano explains on the track. “And you feel your back’s on the ropes / You gotta take the highs with the lows / You gotta take the highs with the lows.” He goes on: “You’re lost and you’re running out of hope / Looking for the best way to cope / Just know we all been there before / You gotta take the highs with the lows.”

Tapping into that thematic concept, Badmon has his own verse about the ups and downs of life. “I was feeling lifeless / I had to cut my vices / Now the feeling that I feel is priceless,” he raps on the track. “Inner spirit want me to be righteous / But I know I might just / Relapse, get sucked in these devices.”

The song’s music video contains artwork by Yannis Davy Guibinga. Directed by Chano himself, the visual captures the rapping duo out in Venice, Italy. Watch the full clip and listen to the new single below.

Chloe — “Surprise”

Chlöe delivers a gift to her fans with “Surprise.” The Parkwood star teased this single on social media before finally delivering the song and its accompanying music video.

Produced by Scott Storch and iLLA, “Surprise” allows Chlöe to celebrate her lover with heavenly vocals and a seductive flow. “If you’ll be good to me, then I’ma be great to you / If you stay down for me, I’ll stay awake for you.” Later, she adds: “Surprise / Tonight, you get my freaky side.”

Directed by Diana Kunst, “Surprise” also comes with a new music video. Actor-model Broderick Hunter stars as Chlöe’s romantic partner in the visual. The two balance their time on screen between fun laughter and some sultry moments.

Watch the visual and listen to “Surprise” below.