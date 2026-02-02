Subscribe

Legendary lyricist Papoose joins The Fumble for a wide-ranging conversation on hip-hop culture, New York loyalty, boxing, and love. As Head of Hip-Hop at Win Records, Pap breaks down how artists can “save hip-hop” by staying authentic instead of chasing trends. He also addresses the narrative around young New York rappers and why the city still leads culture globally. Papoose opens up about his relationship with undisputed boxing champion Claressa Shields, what it’s like supporting her during training camp, and the discipline required behind the scenes. He shares his thoughts on Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, and the future of the sport, while also discussing Caribbean heritage, Knicks fandom, and the possibility of stepping back into battle rap if the right offer comes along. Plus, Pap reacts to Surf’s return home and what the battle rap world can expect next .

More from Cassius Life
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
16 Items

Drake Serves Up OVO-Branded McDonald’s Meal Only Available in Canada

6hr

Comment
Young black woman wearing a modest hijab looking at camera, expressing introspection and contemplation indoors
Trending

Trending

How To Support Your Friends Observing Ramadan — Even If You’re Not Muslim

6hr

Comment
Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls
Trending
24 Items

Trending

23 Moments That Prove Why Michael Jordan Is Still The Greatest Of All Time

7hr

Comment
Tom-Homan-CPAC-February-21
13 Items

Trump Ally Byron Donalds Sparks Scandal Rumors With Wife’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Post

7hr

Comment
Los Angeles Clippers v Houston Rockets
24 Items

Did Kevin Durant’s Spicy New Burner Account Leak? Social Media Had No Chill

9hr

Comment
Former President Obama Campaigns With New Jersey And Virginia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Ahead Of Elections On Tuesday
24 Items

Obama Breaks Silence On Trump’s “Deeply Troubling” Racist Ape Video

12hr

Comment

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close