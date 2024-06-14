Drake Sued By Iconic 1980s Jacket Brand Members Only

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

As Drake continues to fight certified creep allegations hurled at him by Kendrick Lamar, he now has some legitimate legal problems to add to the pile.

Drizzy’s being sued by Members Only– yes, the iconic jacket from the 1980s.

It all started with a song on Drake’s latest project, For All The Dogs, on which there’s a song called “Members Only” featuring labelmate and fellow Canadian PARTYNEXTDOOR. To capitalize on the catchy song, while on the It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, some of the merch sold featured a giant golden owl logo on the back and the words “Members Only” in cursive across the chest.

According to Billboard, The current owners of the Members Only brand—JR Apparel World LLC—have taken issue with Drake’s use of the phrase and filed a lawsuit in New York federal court claiming Drake’s production company, Away From Home, is infringing on their trademarks.

The brand expressed that if the company and Drake both use the term, it could easily puzzle the public and leave the OVO team thinking it’s alright to use something that doesn’t belong to them.

“The fact that ‘Members Only’ is a song on Drake’s album For All The Dogs does not obviate the likelihood of confusion or give [him] a license to use our client’s ‘Members Only’ marks in such a confusing manner, particularly on or in connection with apparel items,” the complaint reads.

Members Only thinks the phrase will cause confusion between its legitimate merchandise and what Drake was hawking at his concerts.

“Away From Home’s use of ‘Members Only’…is likely to cause confusion, mistake, and deception among consumers as to the origin of Away From Home’s infringing T-shirts,” the complaint reads. “Away From Home sold…goods bearing the mark ‘Members Only’ that are identical, overlapping, and/or highly similar to the goods that JR Apparel sells bearing its MEMBERS ONLY Marks.”

Before going the legal route, JR Apparel says it attempted to settle the disagreement with Drake’s company, but reconciliation came to no avail, so they filed a suit.

For the inconvenience, JR Apparel wants Drake to stop using its trademark and is seeking unspecified damages.