Drake Pulls Off Preppy Soccer Dad Look At Adonis' Recent Game, Promptly Gets Roasted

Published on June 11, 2024

Since getting pummeled in his beef with Kendrick Lamar, Drake‘s every move has been under scrutiny.

First, it was his collaboration with Sexxy Red, where he rapped over the catchy “BBL Drizzy” beat and then a bizarre remix of Plain White T’s’ “Hey There Delilah.” Now, it’s less about his bars and something else he’s often critiqued about—his wardrobe.

Over the weekend, Drake was spotted at his son Adonis’ soccer game. However, he didn’t rock the typical soccer dad schlepp look of sweats and a t-shirt that’s seen better days.

Drizzy was on the sidelines with his child’s mother, Sophie Brussaux, and several security guards looking very preppy in extremely oversized tan slacks that swallowed up his brown shoes, which matched his braided leather belt. Up top, he wore a more fitted cream-colored T-shirt and a white sweater tied draped over his shoulders, finishing off the look with a pair of aviator shades.

The 6 God posted several photos of himself in dad mode on Instagram, and in typical Drake fashion, he sneak dissed someone in the caption, which read, “Goats don’t worry about one trick ponies.”

Celebrities like Ice Spice are in the comments section claiming the outfit “ate,” but social media never misses a chance to roast Drake. His ‘fit was even compared to the one Kendrick Lamar wore on the cover of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

However, it seems like Drake is trying to distance himself from last month’s beef by removing all the diss tracks from his Instagram feed. He’s also dropped two songs since, and while he indirectly addressed Metro Boomin’ because he rapped over the BBL Drizzy beat, he appears over it and kept things light-hearted for the “Wah Gwan Delilah” guest spot.

See how social media is reacting to Drake’s fit below.

