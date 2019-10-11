Prince’s Estate Calls Out Trump For Playing “Purple Rain” At Minneapolis Rally

Donald Trump, and pissing people off, I don’t think you can name a more iconic duo. President Cheeto is back at it again. This time, it’s the legendary artist Prince whose estate is currently upset with Trump.

The Prince Estate posted a stern tweet to remind the President to not use the singer’s music at his rallies or events. The tweet was made just after the estate received notification that “Purple Rain” was being played at a campaign event held by the president in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis.

They're playing Purple Rain in the home town of Prince. Not entirely sure what he'd make of it pic.twitter.com/NQwASA3gjU — Chris Robinson (@thenoyz) October 11, 2019

“President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” read the message. “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

Trump has gotten a lot of flack for playing the music of artists who have no desire to have their music played at his rallies, or events. Musical acts such as Rihanna, Neil Young, and even Elton John have all took steps to request that the President please not use their music at any of his sanctioned events.

Surprisingly the Trump campaign has obliged by most of these requests, playing Prince’s music is one of the first times a request to stop playing music, was seemingly ignored.