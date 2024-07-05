Rap Therapy Sessions and Depression Served Up On ‘Listen To Black Men’

The latest episode of Listen To Black Men focuses on depression and working on it, with David Banner and Yung Joc sharing their honest perspectives.

Depression is a serious issue in the Black community, with Black men being highly prone to its debilitating nature, with suicide being the third leading cause of death for Black men aged 15 to 24 according to statistics. On the latest episode of the Listen to Black Men digital series, rappers David Banner and Yung Joc sit down with the crew along with Jessie Woo to talk about depression and mental health.

The conversation kicks off with Mouse Jones asking David Banner about his motivation to talk about his struggles with depression publicly and the effects of it. “I think God blessed me to be in a bully’s body, to protect the weak,” the “Get Like Me” rapper stated. “I’m in front of this camera and it seems like I got it all together, and I know I don’t. But I know how to pull it back together.”

Jessie Woo followed up by asking, “Why is it so hard for Black rappers to talk about mental wellness?” Yung Joc answered, beginning with sharing how he recently lost his mother and how he grew up. “We were taught to repress our emotions. People have been repressed to not speak. So when people speak up now, it’s inspiring to the aspiring who have a story to tell.” When asked if it was a luxury to do so, Yung Joc agreed and Mouse interjected by saying, “It’s an obligation.”

Another pertinent question asked by Jessie was, “Do you feel that Black men, Black people in general, lean on God and not God and therapy?” Yung Joc responded, “We lean on what’s convenient. God don’t cost nothing.” Jeremie Rivers followed up and said, “Sometimes your minister is your therapist,” to which Mouse Jones replied, “The word says “faith without works is dead. So yeah, “I’m leaving it with God.” What did you leave with him? The work isn’t always therapy. The work is finding you. And when you find you, you should go, “Damn, I should go to therapy.”

Check out the latest episode of Listen To Black Men above.