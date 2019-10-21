Dion Waiters Goes To Instagram To Take A Shot At His Head Coach After Getting Suspended

The Miami Heat announced Sunday that Dion Waiters would be serving a one-game suspension during their season opener on Wednesday.

Heat president Pat Riley on suspending Dion Waiters for one game: "There were a number of unacceptable incidents this week, culminating with his unprofessional conduct on the bench last night." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 20, 2019

Waiters reportedly got into it with Erik Spoelstra on the bench during the Heat‘s final preseason game on Friday against the Houston Rockets. The issue is likely stemming from the amount of playing time that he has been getting.

Following his first two season in Miami which saw him log career-high in minutes at just over 30 per game, last season Dion Waiters saw his minutes per game drop to just 25 minutes per game, the lowest in his career.

The Heat organization’s suspension seemed to have the Antonio Brown effect. Rather than reigning Waiters in with the suspension, he took to Instagram and began defending his name in the comments, while taking some subtle shots at his head coach in the process.

Waiters was responding to someone who mentioned that Spoelstra wins following the suggestion that Spo was cutting Waiters minutes as a result of bad coaching. Waiters responded, “I would win too if I had Bron and Wade plus Bosh.”

Dion saying Spo only won because of LeBron & Wade, laughing at idea of Tyler Herro being better than him and ‘liking’ comments about waiving/trading him. HAPPY NBA SEASON!!!!! (Via @HeatvsHaters IG) pic.twitter.com/PAwF2Bc2am — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) October 20, 2019

There’s a league-wide stigma that Spo is still the Miami Heat coach only because he has those championships from the LeBron James-led Big Three era, but it’s seldom you hear a player from his own team express that sentiment.

It appears Waiters is doing his best to get his way off of the Heat squad. With developing, young players like Justice Winslow and Tyler Herro on the squad Waiters may see another drop in minutes.

But Waiters may want to be careful in how he goes about this, the market for high volume, low-efficiency scorers who notably have big egos, is likely pretty dry. He may find himself with no suitors.