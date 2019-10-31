“Game of Thrones” Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who The Dreaded Coffee Cup Belonged To

Game of Thrones has been over for a few months so the hype has died down, but people still remember one of the biggest gaffes in TV show history. In episode four, of the final season, a Starbucks Coffee cup popped up in a scene next to Dany while she was sitting behind a table in Winterfell. Since there aren’t any of the coffee franchises in the seven kingdoms, many fans were immediately confused about how such a major oversight could be made.

Now, Emilia Clarke who played Daenerys Targaryen, has finally come clean to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and revealed who the cup belonged to. The cup was next to Clark, prompting many to blame her– but it actually belonged to Varys.

Sure the @Starbucks cup gaffe was pretty funny. But who will be laughing once we find out it wasn’t a gaffe at all and Game of Thrones was always a Westworld spinoff? Westerosworld. pic.twitter.com/7JGtUTjYYK — Todd “Monster Mashwick” (@ToddStashwick) May 7, 2019

“We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth Hill, who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene. He pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something,” Clarke told the host. “I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!’ It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so!”

She continued, “He’s like, ‘I think so, I’m sorry darling, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.’”

But, as GoT fans will notice, the show’s fans seem to just be blaming each other. So who knows who’s really to blame?

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark was on Fallon’s show once before and when asked about the mysterious cup she blamed Clarke.

“Let’s clear this up,” Turner said. “That’s in a different episode, and also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so I’m gonna just go with, I mean look who it’s placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit.”

We will probably never know the truth, and now that the scene has been corrected on HBO‘s app, it’ll now just go down in Twitter folklore.