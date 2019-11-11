Drake Reportedly Breaks Silence After Getting Booed Off Stage, As Tyler The Creator Calls Fans “Entitled and Trash”

For what has to be the first time in his career, Drake was booed off stage during his appearance as a surprise guest at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival that took place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles this past weekend.

Tyler didn’t announce the headliners ahead of time, but his fans had come to the conclusion that his surprise guess would be Frank Ocean. Despite Drake probably being a bigger name than Frank, Tyler’s fans wanted what they wanted, and they were going to let it be known.

“We want Frank!” they screamed amid boos, as Drake said, “You know, I’ma tell you, like I said, I’m here for you tonight. If you wanna keep going, I will keep going — what song?”

this was PAINFUL to watch drake literally got boo’d off stage 😭😭 #campfloggnaw pic.twitter.com/Ic6PenmPXc — ➳ trash (@trashminajx) November 11, 2019

Drake obviously could feel the displeasure of the crowd, he then thanked the fans for having him, and walked off stage. According to Setlist, Drake performed just nine songs before exiting the stage.

Tyler, The Creator was not happy with his fans following Drake being booed off stage.

I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE FUCKING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE ASSHOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT FUCK WITH THAT — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

THIS NIGGA DID FEEL NO WAYS! SONG IS BEAUTIFUL. ALSO, MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SHITS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FUCK THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

THAT SHIT WAS LIKE MOB MENTALITY AND CANCEL CULTURE IN REAL LIFE AND I THINK THAT SHIT IS FUCKING TRASH — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

NIGGA DID FEEL NO WAYS! THAT SONG IS BEAUTIFUL! MOST GUYS DONT DO ALBUM CUTS! THANK YOU AUBREY! — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

LIKE, I LOVE THAT SONG AND THOUGHT THAT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN…….HE REALLY DID THAT FOR ME AND I APPRECIATE IT BECAUSE HE DID NOT HAVE TO COME AT ALL, SEE OUR WORLDS COME TOGETHER WAS SO GREAT IN THEORY — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

AGAIN, THANK YOU DRAKE! ( IM FUCKING PISSED HOTLINE BLING WAS NEXT THATS MY FUCKING SHIT IM GONNA PLAY THAT IN THE SHOWER RIGHT NOW) ❤ — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

While Drake hasn’t officially made a statement, DJ Akademiks said he spoke to him privately and he said it was a “moment of humility which is always welcomed.”