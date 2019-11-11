Drake Reportedly Breaks Silence After Getting Booed Off Stage, As Tyler The Creator Calls Fans “Entitled and Trash”

For what has to be the first time in his career, Drake was booed off stage during his appearance as a surprise guest at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival that took place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles this past weekend.
Tyler didn’t announce the headliners ahead of time, but his fans had come to the conclusion that his surprise guess would be Frank Ocean. Despite Drake probably being a bigger name than Frank, Tyler’s fans wanted what they wanted, and they were going to let it be known.
“We want Frank!” they screamed amid boos, as Drake said, “You know, I’ma tell you, like I said, I’m here for you tonight. If you wanna keep going, I will keep going — what song?”
Drake obviously could feel the displeasure of the crowd, he then thanked the fans for having him, and walked off stage. According to Setlist, Drake performed just nine songs before exiting the stage.
Tyler, The Creator was not happy with his fans following Drake being booed off stage.
THIS NIGGA DID FEEL NO WAYS! SONG IS BEAUTIFUL. ALSO, MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SHITS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FUCK THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH
While Drake hasn’t officially made a statement, DJ Akademiks said he spoke to him privately and he said it was a “moment of humility which is always welcomed.”